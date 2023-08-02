Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,589 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Activity

Xerox Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.14%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

