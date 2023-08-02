Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,294 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $198,682,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

