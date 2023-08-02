Amalgamated Bank Sells 41,475 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

