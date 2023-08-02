Amalgamated Bank Sells 48,163 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 116.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 671,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 360,910 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $281,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 88.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Dropbox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 720,169 shares of company stock worth $18,305,746 over the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

