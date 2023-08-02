Amalgamated Bank Sells 715 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 381.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $135.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.49. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.