Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,570 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 534,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 506,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

