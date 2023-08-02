Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

DORM opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $108.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

