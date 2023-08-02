Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $9,078,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

