Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s 2nd Largest Position

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,633,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $581,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 313.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.