Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

AMZN opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 313.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

