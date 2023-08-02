Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 313.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

