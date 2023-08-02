Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 313.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

