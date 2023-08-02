Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 577,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,009,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 653,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 313.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.