Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

