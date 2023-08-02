Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $347,774.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936,251.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,647.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

