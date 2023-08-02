AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

AMCX stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $541.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMC Networks by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

