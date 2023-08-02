Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

AMED stock opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,307.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

