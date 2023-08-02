Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Weak Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $52.98 and last traded at $53.39. 118,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 351,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Ameresco by 10.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

