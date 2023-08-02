Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $898,226 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.