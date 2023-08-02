Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,481.10 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,458.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,500.12.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

