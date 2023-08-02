Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 in the last three months. 33.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

