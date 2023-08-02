Analyzing Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) and Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Barco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31% Barco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meta Materials and Barco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Meta Materials presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,342.86%. Given Meta Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than Barco.

This table compares Meta Materials and Barco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $10.20 million 11.90 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -1.13 Barco N/A N/A N/A $2.76 8.33

Barco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Barco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barco beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Barco

(Get Free Report)

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment. It also offers projection products, such as cinema, home cinema, installation, post production, rental, simulation, and virtual reality; virtual and hybrid classrooms comprising weconnect, a virtual classroom; virtual reality system that provides power walls, canvas, and caves; control room software, such as secureStream, OpSpace, and transForm N CMS; image processing products, including presentation switchers, controllers, scalers, and cards; and support, maintenance, training, and professional services. Barco NV was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium.

