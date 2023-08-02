Analyzing Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan Pacific International and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A $812.19 0.02 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.88 billion 2.37 $102.79 million $1.94 37.10

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Pan Pacific International. Pan Pacific International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan Pacific International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pan Pacific International and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $62.15, indicating a potential downside of 13.65%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Pan Pacific International.

Profitability

This table compares Pan Pacific International and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 6.45% 8.92% 5.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pan Pacific International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Pan Pacific International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names. The GMS Business segment operates general supermarkets under the APITA and PIAGO names. The Rent Business segment recruits tenants of retail properties; The company is also involved in the maintenance of buildings; development of real estate properties; management of leasing spaces; general wholesale; provision of logistic services, such as management of inventory and sales order, as well as internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production. In addition, It operates retail stores under the Nagasakiya, Kyoyasudo, Picasso, Don Quijote USA, Gelson's, Marukai Corporation, Don Don Donki, and Times brand names, as well as under the private brand names, including JONETZ, Style One, Prime One, and eco!on. The company was formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation in February 2019. Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Middleton Home names. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

