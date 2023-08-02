Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.87) to GBX 3,050 ($39.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.20) to GBX 2,320 ($29.79) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($35.95) to GBX 2,750 ($35.31) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,836.67.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $14.94 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.