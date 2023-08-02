Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,650

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.02) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.87) to GBX 3,050 ($39.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.20) to GBX 2,320 ($29.79) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,836.67.

Anglo American Stock Down 3.1 %

NGLOY stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

