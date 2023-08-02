Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Annexon by 60.0% in the first quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,056,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 241,273 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

