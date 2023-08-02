Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Anterix traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 10972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Anterix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anterix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Anterix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anterix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anterix by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $538.64 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 850.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. Analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

