Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $114.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,194,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

