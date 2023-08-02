Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 263.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

