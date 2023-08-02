Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.73% from the company’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at $88,508,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

