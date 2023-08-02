Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 238.56% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

