AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $155.00 at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $117.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

AppFolio Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of APPF opened at $184.17 on Monday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 30.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 97.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

