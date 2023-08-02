Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

