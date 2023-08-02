ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $127.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Shares of ARCB opened at $117.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

