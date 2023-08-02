ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Shares of ARCB opened at $117.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

