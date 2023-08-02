ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $137.00 at Citigroup

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.86.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

