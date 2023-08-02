Archer Aviation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 329% compared to the average daily volume of 1,786 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Insider Activity

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,600,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 475,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

