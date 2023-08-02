Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.64

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

