Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.28 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 931060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.22.

The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $957,880.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,205,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,205,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265 in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

