argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Societe Generale initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.59.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $504.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.34 and its 200 day moving average is $393.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in argenx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.