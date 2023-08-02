Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.76.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $190.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.