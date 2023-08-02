Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $180.40 and last traded at $179.53, with a volume of 3468604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,288 shares of company stock worth $22,296,502 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 139,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

