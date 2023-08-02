Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $91.62 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

