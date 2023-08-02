Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGYFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Assicurazioni Generali Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

