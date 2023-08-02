Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 224.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $22,745,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

