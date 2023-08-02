Aurora Cannabis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical volume of 2,462 call options.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $217.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 361.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

About Aurora Cannabis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

