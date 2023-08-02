Aurora Cannabis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical volume of 2,462 call options.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $217.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.94.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 361.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
