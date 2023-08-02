Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

