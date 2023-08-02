Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $311,000.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

AXTA opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

