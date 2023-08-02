Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $20,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $6,120,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after buying an additional 170,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,645,000 after buying an additional 146,293 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,688,000 after buying an additional 145,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AX opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.