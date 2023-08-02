Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and System1 (NYSE:SST) Financial Comparison

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 11.39% 7.18% 4.19% System1 -16.46% -25.95% -11.48%

Volatility and Risk

Baidu has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.5% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baidu and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 16 1 3.00 System1 1 0 2 0 2.33

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $188.76, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. System1 has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.90%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Baidu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baidu and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $17.93 billion 2.95 $1.10 billion $5.66 27.07 System1 $826.65 million 0.32 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Summary

Baidu beats System1 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

